Texans loss overshadows WR Chris Moore’s big game against the Patriots

HOUSTON — In the absence of Danny Amendola, the Houston Texans elevated wide receiver Chris Moore from the practice squad to fill the void.

It was his second time this season having his name called from the Texans’ practice squad. But unlike his first outing in a Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, Moore played a vital role in the Texans’ 25-22 loss to the New England Patriots, Sunday afternoon, at NRG Stadium.

With a career-best 109 yards, one touchdown on five catches, it was a bittersweet day for Moore. He wanted to dwell in the best performance of his five-year NFL career, but felt conflicted to celebrate due to the Texans blowing a 16-point second-half lead.

“It sucks,” Moore said during his post-game press conference after the loss. “On one note you are happy for yourself. But this is a team game, so all the stats and stuff do not matter because we still took a loss.”

Despite his exceptional performance, Moore felt he could have done more in hopes of helping the Texans end their losing streak — which has now extended to four following the loss to the Patriots.

The one play Moore wishes he could have back was the drop reception in the back of the end zone on a pass attempt from rookie quarterback Davis Mills.

If Moore had secured the pass, the Texans would have held a commanding 22-9 lead heading into the halftime break. Instead, Houston settled for a field goal to take a 15-9 lead at the half.

“We had that game, we just shot ourselves in the foot too many times in the second half,” he said. “We just have to continue to fight. Continue to just finish games, and I think this is definitely something we can build on for sure.”

Coach David Culley spoke highly of Moore after the game. He said Moore came “ready to play” amid his first time being evaluated from the practice squad to contribute to the Texans’ offensive game-plan.

Monday morning, Culley said the team is hopeful to see the return of Amendola, who has missed the previous three games due to a hamstring injury.

If Amendola isn’t ready to return Sunday, the Texans have a reliable contingency plan in Moore for their Week 6 AFC South showdown against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.