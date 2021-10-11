Texans S Justin Reid says they still have a shot at the AFC South

The Houston Texans are heading in the wrong direction.

After pummeling the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-21 to start the season, the Texans have endured a four-game losing streak, rendering their optimistic start to a descent into the basement 1-4.

Safety Justin Reid believes the only way to snap out of the losing streak is to move on to the future.

“Just focus on the next game,” Reid told reporters after the 25-22 loss to the New England Patriots Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium. “I mean, that’s really the only thing we can do. We can’t sulk about what happened, what happened in the past. We can’t change the past. The only thing we can change is how we prepare for the future.”

According to Reid, the team still has an optimistic outlook for the future, and the veteran leadership in the locker room is a big part.

“We’re going to have a positive attitude about it,” said Reid. “We’re going to lean on our veteran leadership to hold ourselves accountable and make sure that we’re ready to play.”

Houston will go on the road in Week 6 to face the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts are 1-3 and play the Baltimore Ravens on the road on Monday night to finish out Week 5 in the NFL.

“We have a divisional opponent coming up, and as crazy as this four game losing streak is, we still got a shot at the conference, as far as our division,” Reid said. “That’s all we can do.”

If the Texans were to sweep their AFC South opponents, that would give them six wins. Houston’s problem is they are unable to cultivate wins in the other parts of their schedule.

As of Sunday’s action, the Tennessee Titans are 3-2 with the Texans 1-4. The Jaguars are in the bottom of the division at 0-5.