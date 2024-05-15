Texans embracing whatever outlook for 2024 schedule

The time has arrived for overreaction season.

Fresh off an AFC South division title and postseason win, the Houston Texans await to find out their path back to the playoffs with the release of the 2024 schedule. And after a breakout campaign, headlined by both the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year, the Texans expect to be on national television more than once in 2024.

“Our guys have earned the right to get more nationally televised games,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said last week. “We’ve shown that we’ve been a good team this past year, and we’re looking forward to continuing what we’ve done. But our guys have to go and earn it again this year. I think they’ve earned the right for more viewers to watch them.”

Houston, which clinched its first division title in four years behind a dominant season from C.J. Stroud, was a contender to open the season at Arrowhead against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Instead, the nod went to AFC runner-up Baltimore.

The Texans also were linked to a potential Sunday Night Football showdown at AT&T Stadium in Arlington against the Dallas Cowboys. The NFC East champs will play on primetime, but it’ll be on the road against former Texans QB Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns.

Another matchup? Monday Night Football in New York against Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. Rodgers will make his nearly year-long await return from a torn Achilles on Monday night, though it will come on the road against NFC champion San Francisco.

So, where does Houston turn next? For now, it’s a waiting game, though one is expected to end with at least three or four primetime games.

“It’s a direct correlation between last year and this year and how exciting the team is,” vice president of the Texans Foundation Hannah McNair, said last week. “We have a great coach, great staff, great on-field guys.”

The Texans earned the right to play on the big stage following last season’s turnaround. They now must earn the league’s respect to remain at the forefront of all future conversations.

“We’re looking forward to it,” CEO Cal McNair said.

Among the Week 1 matchups that could draw primetime interest include the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears. All six matchups would take place at NRG Stadium.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire