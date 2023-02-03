Texans could be looking to hire Patriots’ rising offensive coach

New England Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley interviewed for the offensive coordinator position with the Houston Texans, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Caley has received ample interest this offseason, and this is his third interview for an offensive coordinator spot so far. He also interviewed with the Patriots and the New York Jets.

There are New England connections in Houston as general manager Nick Caserio was the Patriots director of player personnel from 2008-2020. He began his career in New England as a personnel assistant in 2001. He then served as New England’s area scout in 2003, before becoming the director of pro personnel from 2004-2006. After a stint as the wide receivers coach, he served the role of director of player personnel from 2008-2020.

The #Texans interviewed #Patriots TEs coach Nick Caley for their OC job on DeMeco Ryans’ staff, source said. A rising young coach. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 1, 2023

Caley could have the opportunity to join DeMeco Ryans’ staff as the Texans look for a fresh start all-around. It would be an interesting pairing with both coaches getting their first shot at a bigger role.

