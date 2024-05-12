Texans coach DeMeco Ryans excited to work UDFA DL Pheldarius Payne

When the 2024 NFL draft concluded on Saturday afternoon last month, Pheldarius Payne had options.

Plenty of teams came calling, hoping to secure the services of the 6-foot-3 defensive tackle from Virginia Tech. Add in his pass-rushing expertise and some would consider Payne as a top among undrafted free agents.

Most view not being selected as a downfall for prospects, but it’s more so a strength in the later rounds. Players can choose where they want to sign, thus putting pressure on them to live up to the billing.

Payne chose to join the Houston Texans. He’s already caught the eyes of the coaching staff within one practice at minicamp.

“He’s an undersized defensive tackle that is very explosive and quick,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “You saw him make a lot of plays on the other side of the line of scrimmage, utilizing his explosiveness, his quickness. So, we would like to see him translate that to our scheme and what we do.”

Ryans, whose defensive persona factored into Houston securing its first division title in four years, likes interior linemen with upside as pass rushers. Last season, Sheldon Rankins finished with 6.5 sacks. Maliek Collins totaled 5.5.

Both players weighed under 320 pounds. Payne, who began his career at Lackawanna Junior College in Pennsylvania before signing with Nebraska, weighed in the combine at 276 pounds.

While undersized, Payne could be a potential project for Houston’s defensive line entering organized team activities (OTAs) on May 20. Last season with the Hokies, he racked up 10 tackles for losses, four sacks and one forced fumble.

The Texans listed him as a defensive end on the minicamp depth chart, but Ryans called him a defensive tackle. Regardless of where he lines up, Payne has the potential and willingness to attack, something required to play in Ryans’ defensive front.

“The guys are attacking and we can utilize his quickness,” Ryans said. “Hopefully, Payne can be a guy who can add to that group as well.”

