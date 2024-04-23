Terrion Arnold and Kalen DeBoer share a heartfelt moment

With the Alabama Crimson Tide’s annual A-Day spring game taking place just a few weekends ago, it was the first chance we’ve had to see new head coach Kalen Deboer on the sideline. The reality that the legend Nick Saban is no longer with the program still doesn’t sit right, however, it seems like there is more of an overwhelming feeling of excitement for what DeBoer brings to the table.

As part of the A-Day festivities, former Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold was in town to speak to the team and enjoy the atmosphere ahead of this week’s NFL draft. Arnold is widely projected to be taken in the first round on Thursday night as he led the Crimson Tide with 12 pass breakups and five interceptions in 2023, but he will also go down as one of the most beloved players of the Saban era.

In a wholesome mic ‘d-up moment between DeBoer and Arnold, you can hear Arnold telling the new Crimson Tide coach, “Bro, I would’ve wanted to play for you. Bro, I like you.”

There is no question that DeBoer is an entirely different personality and coach than Saban, but that is just fine. DeBoer is very much a player-friendly coach who is adapting very well to the NIL and transfer portal era and is probably the perfect guy to guide Alabama through those ventures while Nick Saban tries out some new endeavors and enjoys a well-earned retirement.

Terrion Arnold: You Nervous? Coach Kalen DeBoer: No! Terrion Arnold: Yes you is! Bro I would’ve wanted to play for you. Bro I like you. pic.twitter.com/qlq6dA76iN — TC Vidz (@VidzTc) April 19, 2024

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire