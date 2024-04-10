Terrell Suggs arrested for assault in Arizona

Former Ravens star Terrell Suggs was arrested in Arizona late Tuesday night.

Maricopa County jail records show that Suggs was booked on one count of assault and one count of offense against public order. A spokesperson for the jail told TMZ that Suggs has since been released.

There are no further details about the circumstances or allegations that led to Suggs' arrest or what will be the next steps in the case.

Suggs was a 2003 first-round pick by the Ravens and he remained with the team through the 2018 season. He joined the Cardinals in 2019, moved on to the Chiefs after being released, and won the second Super Bowl title of his career in his final NFL game.