Terrance Williams declares for NBA draft and enters transfer portal simultaneously

Dusty May won’t have Michigan basketball’s senior-most veteran to count on in his inaugural year in Ann Arbor, most likely — one way or another.

On the same day that forward Will Tschetter announced that he will be returning to the Wolverines for another year, there have been several other players still up in the air. Terrance Williams II (a 2020 prospect), transfer Nimari Burnett, and Jace Howard had yet to share their future plans. But Williams took to social media on Thursday to share that he’s entering the NBA draft, but will not hire an agent, thus retaining his eligibility to return to the college game.

Terrance Williams entering NBA draft but keeping the option to return to #Michigan. pic.twitter.com/sCj8ikItey — Isaiah Hole (@isaiahhole) April 4, 2024

Given that Williams is not seen as an NBA draft prospect, good news, right? Well, if you were hoping for an eventual return to the maize and blue, not so fast.

That’s because simultaneous to his announcement (and unbeknownst to me when I crafted the above tweet) Williams entered the transfer portal. So it appears that he will either play for another school or try his hand at the professional ranks.

Michigan will wait to hear the fate of the other two mentioned, but still has signee Durral Brooks in the mix, as well. George Washington III did enter the transfer portal but left it open that he could return to Ann Arbor.

