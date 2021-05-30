Breaking News:

Helio Castroneves wins record-tying 4th Indianapolis 500

Tennis-Swiatek begins French Open defence against best friend Juvan

·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: WTA Premier 5 - Italian Open
(Reuters) - Iga Swiatek returns to the scene of her biggest triumph on Monday when she starts her French Open defence against unseeded Kaja Juvan, while Serena Williams will resume her quest for a 24th major in the night session on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Swiatek, who turns 20 on Monday, was catapulted into the spotlight at Roland Garros last year when she became Poland's first Grand Slam singles champion and the youngest woman to capture the title in Paris since Monica Seles in 1992.

She arrives as the in-form player, having broken into the top 10 of the world rankings on the back of a 6-0 6-0 thrashing of former number one Karolina Pliskova in the Rome final this month.

Swiatek expects a tricky test against Juvan, however, with their close friendship complicating matters.

"It's not easy to play against your best friend. It wasn't nice to see that (in the draw) because one of us is going to lose," said Swiatek, who beat Juvan when the pair met in Melbourne this year.

"We know each other's game pretty well, so the most important thing is to really be prepared in terms of tactics. For sure that match in February has given me more confidence."

Williams has been stuck on 23 major titles since 2017 and appears to be running out of time in her bid to equal Margaret Court's all-time record.

The 39-year-old has played only three matches - at tournaments in Rome and Parma - ahead of her French opener against Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu.

Roger Federer will also seek to roll back the years against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin, though the Swiss has already ruled out winning the title in his first Grand Slam appearance since the 2020 Australian Open following knee surgery.

Elsewhere in the women's draw, 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko faces fourth-seeded American Sofia Kenin, while 2016 winner Garbine Muguruza meets Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

  • Tour, players react to Osaka: Talking to media part of job

    Naomi Osaka’s declaration that she won’t participate in news conferences during the French Open was a natural, if slightly awkward, topic for discussion on a tournament media day already awkward by nature because it was conducted via video conference. “Me, I have no problems” dealing with journalists, Medvedev added as he responded to a query from a journalist in one of the afternoon's navel-gazing moments. Other players, including 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal and top-ranked woman Ash Barty, and the women's professional tennis tour said speaking to reporters is a requirement in their line of work.

  • Judge throws out $100M lawsuit against Russell Westbrook filed by banned Jazz fans

    Russell Westbrook engaged in a verbal back-and-forth with the fans in 2019.

  • The Ben Simmons Conundrum

    You know where this is heading by now. Criticism of Ben Simmons boils down to this: He can't shoot. Should that really overshadow everything else an All-Star and All-Defensive talent does?

  • Tennis: Suarez Navarro heads to Paris after recovering from cancer

    The 32-year-old Spaniard said in September that she was diagnosed with early-stage Hodgkin's lymphoma and would need to go through six months of chemotherapy. "It makes me tremendously excited to be able to participate in Roland Garros," she said on the website of the Spanish tennis federation. Suarez Navarro, who is currently ranked 118th in the world, returned to practice in December and said last month she had completed her treatment and was cured.

  • 2021 Indianapolis 500 preview: Scott Dixon looks to add to his IndyCar legacy with a second 500 win

    Dixon has six IndyCar titles but just one Indy 500 win. Will he become the 21st driver to win at least two 500s?

  • Dan Evans hits back at Dominic Thiem: I'm no party animal

    Paris in the springtime is supposed to be romantic, full of dancing and courtship at the pavement cafes. But not this year – thanks to a Covid curfew of 9pm – and certainly not for Dan Evans, the British No1. Evans bit back on Friday at a suggestion that he is a frustrated party animal, who would rather be perusing the local nightclubs than practising his forehand. This provocative claim had been made – or rather implied – by the recent US Open champion Dominic Thiem. “There are guys … for whom life in the bubble is probably an advantage,” Thiem told an interviewer last month, “for example [Dan] Evans or [Alexander] Bublik. They have problems focusing on sport in normal situations. It’s great for them, they concentrate exclusively on tennis, there is nothing else.” When this comment was put to Evans – who will open his French Open campaign on Sunday – he was indignant. “According to him, I must be out a lot, partying a lot. [But] I've done all right outside of the bubble as well. I must have improved a lot inside the bubble for him to say that.” Asked how different his life would be without the pandemic to restrict his options, Evans replied “Nothing will change much. Some nice dinners, that's it. I travel with my girlfriend every week. It is not like I am on my own and single, and [I wasn’t] going nuts when there wasn't bubbles. I don't know – it is a strange comment, isn't it?” Evans’s reputation for hedonism can be partly explained by the one-year ban he served in 2017, after testing positive for cocaine. This mis-step was not entirely out of character. Until that moment, he had been easily distracted – a man who could resist anything but temptation.

  • Jon Jones hires veteran boxing promoter as Dana White says Francis Ngannou-Derrick Lewis fight set

    UFC president Dana White gave a hearty thumbs up Wednesday to Jon Jones’ announcement that he’d hired former Golden Boy Promotions CEO Richard Schaefer as his new adviser.

  • Austin Dillon sets pace in lone Cup Series practice for Coca-Cola 600

    Austin Dillon set the pace Friday evening in the NASCAR Cup Series’ lone practice for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Dillon powered the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet to a best lap of 180.935 mph on the 1.5-mile track, leading a sweep of the first four spots by Chevrolet drivers. He’s a […]

  • Cycling-Yates wins stage 19 on Giro but Bernal hangs on to extend lead

    Yates finished 11 seconds ahead of Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the 176-kilometre ride from Abbiategrasso to Alpe di Mera while INEOS Grenadiers' Bernal was 28 seconds behind to retain the Maglia Rosa. Yates launched a solo attack with about 6.5 kilometres to go and left Almeida and Bernal behind to take victory on the climb, giving him an opportunity to finish second in the general classification over the weekend.

  • Jon Jones hired one of the sharpest advisors in boxing, longtime analyst says

    Richard Schaefer has the ability to make a big impact in helping Jon Jones deal with UFC president Dana White.

  • Nikola Jokic with a buzzer beater vs the Portland Trail Blazers

    Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) with a buzzer beater vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 05/29/2021

  • NASCAR betting: Hendrick, Gibbs dominate top of Coca-Cola 600 oddsboard

    It‘s all about Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing as the NASCAR Cup Series stops at Charlotte Motor Speedway for Sunday‘s Coca-Cola 600, as drivers from those garages occupy the top five spots on the oddsboard, before a significant drop to the next tier of betting entries. The two teams have separated themselves from the […]

  • Coca-Cola 600 winner to champion: Comparing last time it happened to present circumstances

    In the past quarter century, there has only been one driver to win both the Coca-Cola 600 and the NASCAR Cup Series title in the same year. His name is Jeff Gordon — should sound familiar — and he actually accomplished the feat twice in back-to-back seasons from 1997-98. The No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet […]

  • U.S. men fail to qualify for Olympic 3×3 basketball; U.S. women qualify

    The U.S. men failed to qualify for the Olympic debut of 3x3 basketball, while a women's team of WNBA standouts did qualify for the Tokyo Games.

  • The incredible coincidence behind Damian Lillard's poor shooting in Game 4

    The Trail Blazers point guard might not shoot well, but the Blazers still find a way to beat the Nuggets.

  • NBA betting: Picks against the spread for Wednesday night's playoff games

    Yahoo Sports’ Jared Quay has picks for all three of Wednesday night’s NBA playoff games.

  • Report: Seahawks among teams in trade talks for Julio Jones

    Atlanta can't trade All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones until June 2, but the team continues to field calls from interested suitors.

  • Naomi Osaka wins at French Open, speaks briefly

    Naomi Osaka won her French Open first-round match after saying she would not do media press conferences at Roland Garros.

  • David Pastrnak arrives to Bruins-Islanders Game 1 in legendary suit

    Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak arrived to Game 1 of his team's second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series wearing a tremendous suit.