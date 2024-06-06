Tennis star Roger Federer’s golf swing looks as smooth as his legendary backhand

Roger Federer, who is now 42 and retired from the world of men’s professional tennis, which he dominated for more than two decades, appears to be finding a new way to enjoy his free time.

The 20-time major championship winner took to social media on Wednesday and posted a quick video of his golf swing.

On the tennis court, Federer was known for his graceful movement and effortless power, and it appears those traits have transitioned to his iron game because Federer’s move looks as solid as his iconic serve and legendary one-hand backhand.

The comment area was quickly filled with praise for the Swiss tennis star’s golf swing, including notes from Nelly Korda (“Do you need a coach? 💁‍♀️🙋‍♀️”), Jessica Korda (“Of course it looks pure.”), Adam Scott (“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”) and European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald (“Smooth as your backhand Rog 🙌🏼”).

Federer’s long-time rival on the court, Rafael Nadal, is already a golf lover, so as the Spaniard nears retirement, now the two legendary tennis players will have a new way to extend their competition.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek