Tennis: JC ladies earn 3 wins on first day of national tournament

May 4—TYLER — Jacksonville College won two of its four singles matches and one doubles contest Saturday, the first day of the NJCAA Division I Women's National Championship Tournament.

The event is being held at the Murphy Tennis Center on the campus of Tyler Junior College.

In Flight 1 singles action, JC's Camilla Angioni beat Sophia Baillos of Marion Military Institute 6-2, 6-1.

Angioni will face No. 7-seed Helen Hernandez from Jones (Miss.) County Community College at 8:00 a.m. Sunday in a second round pairing.

Nana Kusumoto of JC won her Flight 2 opener 6-0, 6-0 over McHenry County College's Elaina Hibbeier.

The win earned Kusumoto an 8:00 a.m. Sunday match against No. 7-seed Hoziana Kitambala, who is is representing Weatherford College.

In No. 3 singles, Lady Jaguar Ozi-Oiza Yakubu churned out a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 decision over her opponent from Meridiqn (Miss.) Community College.

Yakubu is slated to face Lucia Lucas, the fifth seed, at 9:15 a.m. Sunday. Lucas plays for Eastern Florida State College.

JC's Adriana Iturraide lost her first round match and will face Sophia Sissan (Copiah-Lincoln, Miss. Community College) in a consolation bracket match that will get under way at 2:30 p.m.

The Lady Jags' win in doubles play came in Flight 2 where Ituraide and Yakubu beat Sienna Buttafuco and Avounay from Mesa (Ariz.) Community College 7-5, 7-6 (3).

The JC tandem will now test a duo from Cowley (Kan.) College's in an 11:45 a.m. match.