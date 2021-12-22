Tennessee Titans vs. San Francisco 49ers: Scouting report, score prediction for Week 16 NFL game

The Tennessee Titans (9-5) will need to move past their ugly loss in Pittsburgh quickly, as they host the San Francisco 49ers (8-6) on Thursday Night Football at Nissan Stadium (7:20 p.m. CT, NFL Network/FOX 17).

Tennessean sports writer Ben Arthur breaks down the game and offers his prediction:

Titans’ offense vs. 49ers’ defense

Limiting turnovers remains a focus for the Titans’ offense, which has 13 giveaways in the last three losses.

Despite committing four turnovers Sunday at Pittsburgh, Tennessee’s offense still had a chance to beat a struggling Steelers defense. On Thursday against the 49ers, it might be more difficult to overcome self-inflicted mistakes. San Francisco ranks in the top half of the NFL in a slew of defensive categories: total defense (sixth), yards per play allowed (11th), run defense (12th), rushing yards per play allowed (14th), pass defense (sixth), passing yards per play allowed (15th), sacks per pass attempt (sixth), third-down efficiency (ninth), fourth-down efficiency (tied for sixth), red-zone efficiency (11th), and goal-to-go efficiency (fifth).

Pass protection has also been an issue for the Titans – quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been sacked 41 times, second most in the NFL – and they have the 49ers’ Nick Bosa to worry about this week, just four days after facing T.J. Watt. Bosa is tied for third in the NFL with 15 sacks. Tannehill has been sacked four times in consecutive games.

Star receiver A.J. Brown, who was designated to return to practice from injured reserve this week, will offer a much-needed boost to a Titans’ passing game that’s been reeling. But it’s unclear whether a short game week makes it realistic for him to be activated.

Who has the edge? 49ers

Titans’ defense vs. 49ers’ offense

The 49ers have one of the most diverse running attacks in the NFL with their heavy dosages of perimeter runs and misdirection. They've found success using rising star Deebo Samuel, a 1,000-yard receiver, in sweep plays and end-arounds (he leads San Francisco with seven rushing touchdowns). San Francisco’s seventh-rated run game will be one of the most unique challenges Tennessee has faced this season.

The Titans, though, are one of the NFL’s elite run-defending teams, ranked second in allowing just 86.9 rushing yards per game. Tennessee has allowed just 43 rushing yards in the last two games combined.

Like the 49ers’ offense, the Titans’ offense uses a lot of personnel sets with two running backs and one tight end. So the Titans’ defense has some familiarity with what it could expect on Thursday.

Who has the edge? Titans

Score prediction

49ers 28, Titans 27: Brown would make a world of difference for the Titans’ regressing passing game, but asking him to return on a short week after being sidelined for a month (three games, plus the bye week) may be too much of an ask.

