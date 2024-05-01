Tennessee Titans 2024 rookie minicamp dates revealed

Now that the 2024 NFL draft is in the books, the Tennessee Titans have officially scheduled their rookie minicamp, which will feature their seven draft picks, undrafted free-agent signings and tryout players.

According to Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com, the Titans will hold their rookie minicamp from May 10 to 12. At least one of those session should be open to the media, so we’ll get a firsthand look at Tennessee’s newest players.

The schedule for the rest of the Titans’ offseason program is as follows:

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 10-13

Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

Following rookie minicamp, the Titans are allowed to begin a rookie development program on May 13th, which spans seven weeks.

After the culmination of mandatory minicamp, the Titans will have a month-plus off before they begin training camp in late July. The dates for that crucial part of the offseason will be announced at a later date.

