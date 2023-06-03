Tennessee softball score vs Oklahoma in 2023 Women's College World Series: Live updates

OKLAHOMA CITY — Tennessee softball continues play at the 2023 Women's College World Series on Saturday when it faces Oklahoma.

The No. 4-seed Lady Vols advanced to the winner's bracket of the double-elimination tournament with a 10-5 win over No. 5 Alabama on Thursday. No. 1 Oklahoma beat No. 9 Stanford 2-0 to advance.

It's a clash of the nation's top two pitching staffs. Oklahoma entered the Women's College World Series leading the country in team ERA (1.00). Tennessee is just behind them at No. 2 with 1.48.

The winner between Tennessee (50-8) and Oklahoma (57-1) will face the winner of Sunday's elimination game on Monday. The loser will face Oklahoma State in the loser's bracket Sunday.

What time, TV channel is Tennessee softball vs. Oklahoma on at WCWS?

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Tennessee softball score updates vs. Oklahoma in 2023 Women's College World Series

