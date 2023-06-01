Tennessee softball score vs. Alabama in Women's College World Series: Live updates

OKLAHOMA CITY — Tennessee softball opens play at the 2023 Women's College World Series on Thursday against a familiar opponent: Alabama.

The No. 4-seed Lady Vols (49-8) face the No. 5-seed Crimson Tide (45-20) in the first round of the double-elimination tournament. The winner of Thursday's game will play the winner of No. 1 Oklahoma or No. 9 Stanford on Saturday, and the losers of both games will meet Friday.

Join us live at the conclusion of the game for a post game press conference.

Tennessee won its regular-season series against Alabama in March, then beat the Tide again in the SEC Tournament. The Lady Vols advanced to the Women's College World Series after winning the Knoxville Super Regional over Texas in two games. Alabama advanced with a three-game series win over Northwestern in the Tuscaloosa Super Regional.

What time, channel is Tennessee softball vs. Alabama?

Time: Noon ET

Channel: ESPN

Tennessee softball score vs. Alabama: Live updates

