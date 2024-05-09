Tennessee offers 2026 wide receiver Ryan Mosley

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 wide receiver prospect Ryan Mosley.

“Extremely grateful and blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Mosley said.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver prospect is from Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Georgia.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Mosley from Rivals, 247Sports, On3 or ESPN.

The Vols are the sixth Southeastern Conference school to offer Mosley. Texas A&M was the first SEC school to offer a scholarship to the wide receiver on Nov. 1, 2023.

Mosley has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Austin Peay, USF, Louisville, Florida State, UAB, Georgia Tech, Connecticut, Pittsburgh, Florida Atlantic, Tulane, Georgia Southern, UCF, South Carolina, Miami, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Indiana, SMU, Texas A&M, Washington State and Arkansas State.

