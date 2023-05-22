Tennessee forward Uros Plavsic will forgo final season, pursue pro career

Tennessee forward Uros Plavsic announced his intentions to stay in the 2023 NBA draft and forgo his final season with the Vols.

The 7-foot-1, 265-pound forward played in over 100 games with 45 starts over four seasons at Tennessee.

Plavsic finished his career averaging 3.7 points, 0.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game, while shooting 47 percent from the field.

He scored a career-high 19 points on 9-for-11 shooting against Kentucky on Jan. 14. The former Vol also set a career-high with 10 rebounds against Georgia on March 1.

Plavsic also played a role off the bench in Tennessee’s upset win over No. 1 Alabama, scoring 10 points on 4-for-4 shooting with four rebounds.

He transferred to Tennessee prior to the 2019 season after spending one season at Arizona State.

Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened 🧡 pic.twitter.com/U2tgdUTKMC — Uroš Plavšić (@urosp33) May 22, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire