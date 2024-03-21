Tennessee football's Kaleb Beasley out for spring practice with injury days after enrolling

Tennessee football freshman cornerback Kaleb Beasley, a former Lipscomb Academy standout, will miss the remainder of spring practice after suffering a fractured fibula on Thursday.

Beasley's father, Terrio, posted news of the injury on his personal Facebook page, and UT confirmed it.

Beasley had just arrived on campus. He and former Lipscomb teammate Edwin Spillman enrolled at UT on Monday, taking a unique path to early enrollment at the midpoint of the spring semester in order to participate in spring practice.

This was only the third workout of spring practice for the Vols.

Beasley, a former four-star prospect, was a two-time finalist for the Tennessee Mr. Football award. Tennessee beat out Notre Dame, LSU, Clemson and Oklahoma to snag him.

Tennessee defensive backs Kaleb Beasley (28) and Montrell Bandy (37) during UT spring football practice on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Beasley is expected to recover in time for summer workouts and preseason practice. He is among 14 early enrollees in UT's 2024 signing class.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football: Kaleb Beasley leg injury ends his spring practice