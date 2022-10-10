Tennessee football's Jaylen McCollough arrested on felony assault charge

Tennessee football player Jaylen McCollough, a starting safety, was arrested on a charge of aggravated felony assault Sunday, according to a Knox County Sherriff's Office arrest warrant obtained by Knox News.

A UT spokesperson did not provide a comment when reached late Sunday night. Coach Josh Heupel will be available for comment at his weekly press conference at 12:15 p.m. Monday.

McCollough, 21, is a four-year starter for the Vols. This season he is tied for fourth on the team with 23 tackles. He had seven tackles in Tennessee's 40-13 win over LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday.

No. 8 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will play No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) at Neyland Stadium.

Around 3:28 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a call at an apartment at 2030 Grand Ave. A man with a bloody, swollen mouth and missing teeth said he had been drinking with friends that live in the complex when he went to get items from a vehicle, according to the arrest warrant.

Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough (22) reacts after a play at the 2021 Music City Bowl NCAA college football game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

The man said when he returned, he accidentally went to the wrong building. He knocked on the door but no one answered. So he opened the unlocked door and entered the apartment.

When he realized he had entered the wrong apartment, he told police he apologized and left. He said a man pursued him and became aggressive. He apologized again but also told the man he "didn't have to be a (expletive) about it." The pursuing man then punched him in the face, and he fell backward down the stairs and lost consciousness.

Police found blood on the stairs leading to the top floor of the building, where the apartment was located. They also spoke to a woman who said she was McCollough’s girlfriend. She called McCollough back to the scene, and he arrived with a bloody bandage on his right hand.

McCollough did not answer any questions, the report said, and he was taken into custody without incident.

McCollough is the third Tennessee player to be arrested in the past two months.

On Sept. 11, offensive lineman Savion Herring, a junior college transfer, was arrested on a charge of domestic assault. On Aug. 21, linebacker William Mohan, a Michigan transfer, was arrested on a charge of felony aggravated domestic assault. Both players were dismissed from the Tennessee football team.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football's Jaylen McCollough arrested on felony assault charge