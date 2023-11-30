Tennessee football tops SEC for home attendance in 2023

Regular-season play has concluded in the Southeastern Conference.

Tennessee led the SEC in home attendance during the 2023 season.

The Vols sold out all seven games at Neyland Stadium during the 2023 campaign, the first time since 2006 Tennessee sold out every home contest.

Neyland Stadium drew an accumulated attendance of 713,405 this season, ranking third nationally. Michigan (758,864) and Penn State (758,864) were the top two schools for 2023 accumulated attendance.

The Vols will await its bowl destination after finishing 8-4 (4-4 SEC) in regular-season play.

2023 is the third season for Tennessee football under head coach Josh Heupel.

