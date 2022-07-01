Tennessee’s football record versus current, future Big Ten schools

The University of Tennessee first fielded a football team in 1891.

Tennessee has won 19 conference championships: Southeastern Conference (16), Southern Conference (2) and SIAA (1).

Tennessee has won six SEC East division titles since the conference went to a divisional format in 1992.

The Vols have won six national championships in 1938, 1940, 1950, 1951, 1967 and 1998.

Tennessee is 29-25 in bowl games.

Throughout its history, the Vols have played games against Big Ten Conference schools. Current 2022 Big Ten schools consist of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin.

UCLA and USC are slated to begin play in the Big Ten during the 2024 season.

Below are the Vols’ records against current and future Big Ten schools.

Illinois: Never played

Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana: Tennessee leads, 2-0

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa: Tennessee leads, 2-1

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland: Tennessee leads, 5-3

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan: Tennessee leads, 1-0

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State: Never played

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota: Tennessee leads, 1-0

Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska: Nebraska leads, 2-1

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Northwestern: Tennessee leads, 2-0

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State: Tennessee leads, 1-0

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State: Penn State leads, 3-2

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue: Purdue leads, 2-0

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers: Tennessee leads, 3-1

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA: Tennessee leads, 7-6-2

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

USC: USC leads, 4-0

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin: Tennessee leads, 2-0

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

