Tennessee football offers Oakland's Daune Morris, Craig Tutt during unofficial visits

A pair of Oakland football standouts left with Tennessee football offers after taking an unofficial visit to Knoxville.

One was a surprise and the other wasn't.

Oakland junior running back Daune Morris has added the Vols to a list of Power Five offers he's already racked up and sophomore defensive back Craig Tutt got his second offer − both from the SEC − on the visit.

"I didn't know I was getting offered until I got there," said the 6-foot, 180-pound Tutt, who was informed of the offer from UT cornerbacks coach Willie Martinez. His other offer is from Vanderbilt.

The 5-10, 180-pound Morris, who transferred to Oakland from Red Bank during the summer, is a TSSAA Tennessee Titans Class 6A Mr. Football semifinalist. He is ranked by 247Sports Composite as the No. 12 player in Tennessee in the 2025 class and the No. 30 athlete nationally.

"I was expecting (the offer)," said Morris, who's being recruited by Vols running backs coach Jerry Mack. "I had been talking to Tennessee for a while now. I was pretty sure it would be that visit. (Getting the offer from the Vols) is a good feeling. It's great to see how the home fans are and the atmosphere."

Morris adds Tennessee to a list of offers that includes Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Colorado, Purdue, Wisconsin and Wake Forest, among others.

Oakland's Daune Morris (17) runs the ball during the Battle of the Boro football game against Riverdale at Oakland on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

He has also had unofficial visits to Kentucky, Louisville and Purdue. He said he has no visits planned in the near future.

Going into Friday's second-round 6A playoff game at Mt. Juliet, Morris has 132 carries for 1,420 yards and 16 touchdowns and 37 receptions for 453 yards and three touchdowns. The Patriots, coming off of three consecutive 6A state titles, are 9-2

Tutt, who currently doesn't have a 247Sports profile and doesn't have a ranking on On3, has 43 tackles, four sacks and three interceptions. On offense he's contributed 176 total yards and three touchdowns.

Oakland's Craig Tutt (1) intercepts the ball intended for Riverdale as Oakland's Stephen Ellison (2) looks on during the Battle of the Boro football game at Oakland on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

"It was a good experience," said Tutt, of his first college visit and watching the Vols defeat UConn 59-3 Saturday. "Having my teammate there, especially since he's been on visits, helped me. I really loved the coaches' energy and the energy of the players. They were really focused in the pre-game. It's a good, organized team."

"It's always good to give him advice and a heads up on stuff he might not see coming," Morris said.

Tutt has an unofficial visit planned at Vanderbilt this weekend and said there are "definitely more coming in the future" although no others have been planned.

"I'm just trying to stay as humble as I can and keep doing what I did before the offers," Tutt said.

