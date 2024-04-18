Tennessee football lands safety Sidney Walton against SEC competition

Safety Sidney Walton committed to Tennessee football, announcing his decision in a video posted on social media on Thursday.

Walton is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports Composite. He is ranked No. 41 among safeties and No. 453 overall in the 2025 class.

Walton is a 6-foot-1, 187-pounder from Moody, Alabama. He received scholarship offers from 18 schools, including six in the SEC. He ultimately chose Tennessee over Arkansas and Ole Miss.

Walton is the eighth commitment in Tennessee's 2025 class, which is led by five-star quarterback George MacIntyre.

