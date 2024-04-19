Tennessee diving team earns two SEC annual awards

Tennessee men’s diving earned two Southeastern Conference annual awards.

Vols’ diving coach Dave Parrington was named the conference’s Coach of the Year and Bryden Hattie was named SEC Male Diver of the Year.

Parrington was named SEC Coach of the Year for the 12th time and has earned the award more than any other coach since its inception in 1992. He has received the honor more than all other active coaches combined.

Hattie was named SEC Male Diver of the Year for a second consecutive season. He becomes the fifth athlete in conference history to be named Diver of the Year in consecutive seasons.

Hattie won the SEC championship on platform for a third time and also earned a bronze medal at the NCAA championships.

He was SEC Male Diver of the Week five times during the recently completed season.

