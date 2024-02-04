Tennessee basketball's Tobe Awaka, Jordan Gainey among four called for technical fouls vs. Kentucky

Tennessee basketball's Tobe Awaka and Jordan Gainey, along with Kentucky's Rob Dillingham and Aaron Bradshaw, were whistled for technical fouls after a tussle in the second half of the Vols' game against the Wildcats on Saturday at Rupp Arena.

With 12:41 left in the second half, Awaka and Dillingham were jockeying for an offensive rebound, with Bradshaw coming in to further the arm wrangling. Bradshaw eventually pushed Awaka, and Gainey joined in on the heated discussion. Nothing more than some shoving and shouting occurred by either side.

The technical fouls were assessed after a lengthy review, with Dillingham being called for a personal foul on the floor.

LIVE UPDATES: Tennessee basketball live score updates vs Kentucky in top 10 SEC rivalry game

Here we go, it’s getting real chippy in Lexington.



Tennessee and Kentucky rivalry ✅ pic.twitter.com/4g5CwXqd2U — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) February 4, 2024

The Vols led by 10 at the time and have led throughout the game against Kentucky in a place they do not often win.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee's Tobe Awaka, Jordan Gainey earn technical fouls vs Kentucky