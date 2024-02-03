Tennessee basketball live score updates vs Kentucky in top 10 SEC rivalry game

Tennessee basketball is coming off a loss and chasing a big win at Kentucky.

The No. 5 Vols (15-5, 5-2 SEC) face the No. 8 Wildcats (15-5, 5-3) on Saturday (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) at Rupp Arena. Both teams are coming off a midweek loss as the Vols faltered in a 63-59 loss to South Carolina and Kentucky tumbled 94-91 in overtime to Florida.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes has a 10-9 record in his tenure against the Wildcats, including three wins at Rupp Arena.

What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. Kentucky on today?

TV: ESPN

Tennessee basketball vs. Kentucky start time

Date: Feb. 3, 2024

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Tennessee basketball live score updates vs. Kentucky

Tennessee basketball schedule 2023-2024

Tennessee basketball's next five games:

LSU: 7 p.m. ET on Feb. 7 (SEC Network)

at Texas A&M: 8 p.m. ET on Feb. 10 (ESPN/ESPN2)

at Arkansas: 9 p.m. ET on Feb. 14 (ESPN2)

Vanderbilt: 6 p.m. ET on Feb. 17 (SEC Network)

at Missouri: 7 p.m. ET on Feb. 20 (SEC Network)

