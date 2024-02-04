Tennessee basketball ties Vols' largest margin of victory at Rupp Arena in win vs Kentucky

Tennessee basketball's 103-92 win over Kentucky in Rupp Arena tied for the longest margin of victory for the Vols inside the Wildcats' building.

It ties two other occurrences where Tennessee won by 11 against Kentucky — an 82-71 win on Feb. 6, 2021 and a 66-55 win on Jan. 20, 1979. The Vols also are now 6-2 against the Wildcats in AP Top 10 games since 1949-50, and it's the first UT win in a top-10 matchup between the two programs in Lexington in that time frame.

The Vols scored 100 or more points in Rupp for the first time ever, with all five starters in double figures. Tennessee was led by Josiah-Jordan James and Zakai Zeigler, who had 26 points each.

Tennessee took an early 8-0 lead on Saturday and never relinquished the lead.

UT coach Rick Barnes moves to 11-9 overall against Kentucky as the Vols' coach, including a 9-8 record in the regular season.

