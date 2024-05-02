Ten Hag happy for outcast Sancho after Dortmund win

Jadon Sancho (right) has made 58 Premier League appearances since joining Manchester United in July 2021 [Getty Images]

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says he is happy for Jadon Sancho after his stellar Champions League performance for Borussia Dortmund – but would not offer any guarantees over his future.

On Wednesday, the £74m winger produced an outstanding display as the German side secured a 1-0 semi-final first-leg victory against Paris St-Germain.

Sancho was frozen out by Ten Hag after refusing to apologise for an inflammatory social media post in September, when the England star claimed he was being made "a scapegoat" by the Dutchman.

He returned to Dortmund on loan in January.

“Yesterday he showed why Manchester United bought him and why he represents a high value for Manchester United,” said Ten Hag.

“That is good. I'm happy for Jadon, with his performance yesterday. We'll see what is going to happen in the future.”

If Ten Hag remains manager, it is difficult to see how Sancho can stay at Old Trafford for the remaining two years of his contract.

Dortmund are keen for Sancho to return next term, although it is unlikely they would match his wages or anything close to the fee United paid for him.

Clearout suggestions 'a joke'

Ten Hag has dismissed suggestions United might sell virtually all their players this summer.

It was reported – including by BBC Sport – that the club were willing to listen to offers for the majority of their players as they aim to compete for major prizes.

Ten Hag rejected the notion of a clearout.

“It's a joke,” he said. “As long as I've worked [in football], every summer [it is reported] Manchester United are interested in 200 players. We did some research. Also, every summer we sell all of the players in our squad.”

However, Ten Hag acknowledges United have some work ahead of them to catch Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

“We know we are still below the levels of the expectations around Manchester United – we have to catch up," he said.

"I'm now going into my fifth window. Two windows were quite OK, the other two we missed. The base of our squad is very good but we have to make improvements.”