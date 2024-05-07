Ten clutch points: Things to know about the Wolves' victory in Denver

The Timberwolves win 106-80 at Denver on Monday night, their stifling defense limits two-time league MVP Nikola Jokic to 16 points on 5-for-13 shooting and Jamal Murray to eight points on 3-for-18 shooting.

And the Nuggets were limited to a mere 80, their season low and the Wolves defense's season low.

Wolves stars Karl Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards each scored 27 before being taking out late in the game. The Wolves are 6-0 in the postseason so far and now lead the series 2-0 going back home to Target Center on Friday:

Here are 10 Clutch Points from the game

1. Slo-Mo steps in

Starting center Rudy Gobert was out, so Kyle Anderson was in Monday's starting lineup and soon on the floor pestering in a matchup with bigger, better Nikola Jokic with quick hands that flustered the big man early on.

Gobert was back home on Monday when his first child was born.

Without him, Anderson started in Gobert's absence with Monday's regular starters Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, Mike Conley and Jared McDaniels.

Those five had started once together this season, in a 96-94 win at Brooklyn in late January. The four players played 21 minutes together that night.

2. Nice seats if you can get 'em

As he did in Monday's Game 1, Wolves coach Chris Finch sat a row from the team bench, watching and coaching with his surgically repaired right leg propped up again.

Assistant coach Micah Nori again operated as the acting coach on the bench.

3. KAT takes over from Ant

Saturday's Game 1 was all about Edwards and his 15 points in the first quarter on his way to 43.

Monday 's first quarter was the Towns' show. He went 5-for-6 shooting out of the and had 11 first-quarter points. Then he just kept going. He made his first two shots — the second a three-pointer — to start the second quarter. He finished the first half 8-for-11 and 20 points. By then, the Wolves had an 18-3 run and a 36-20 lead with nine minutes left before halftime on their way to a 61-35 halftime lead.

4. How do you stop the Joker?

NBA Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid showed how late in the first half when he flustered Jokic into two shot attempts that never got out of the two-time league MVP's hands. And the third was a missed shot with 1:25 left and his team leading by 24 points. Credit Reid's in-your-short defense one-on-one near the basket.

5. They had one chance

The Nuggets' 17-4 run that ended the third quarter and began the fourth brought the deficit under 20 points. The Wolves shot 2-for-14 around that time. The Wolves' biggest lead was 32, the Nuggets biggest was 2.

6. Frustration? You want to see frustration?

Struggling, injured Jamal Murray showed it with fewer than five minutes left in the second quarter and the game fast slipping away from the Nuggets. TV replay showed Murray throwing a heat pack from the end of the Denver bench out skittering onto the court while Anderson was feeding Towns for an easy score. No kind of foul was called.

7. Chuck? What's up?

TNT analyst Charles Barkley, had high, high praise for the Wolves at halftime.

Barkley watched the Wolves take that 61-35 halftime lead and on air from the Atlanta studio called the Wolves "one of the best defensive teams I've ever seen. Ever. Even without Rudy, they're one of the best defensive teams. Stats don't lie."

He credited the Wolves size all over the floor, except for maybe point guard Mike Conley.

"All their wing guys are 6-7, 6-8," he added. "In our day, we'd put a couple little guys out there. The only little guy they have is Mike Conley."

8. Game's fun fact

Towns and Edwards outscored the Nuggets 36-35 in the first half. Towns had 20, Edwards 16. The Nuggets themselves had six made field goals and six turnovers in the second quarter.

9. Pain and gain

Edwards came out of a collision with Jokic late in the third quarter clutching his left shoulder. They worked on him during a timeout while the Nuggets used a successful timeout to get the ball back after the officials wrongly concluded Jokic initiated the contact. Edwards came right back into the game after timeout's end. The Wolves got turnabout shortly thereafter, using a successful timeout of their own to challenge that Nickeil Walker-Alexander had cleanly stripped Kentavious Caldwell-Pope of the ball.

10. Stick a fork ...

The Wolves put the proverbial bow on a runaway win when Towns drained a three-pointer and Edwards followed with a spinning shot, the foul and a three-point play. That pushed their lead to 95-70 with fewer than five minutes to go after the Nuggets got the deficit under 20. Nuggets coach Mike Malone pull his starters with 3 ½ minutes and his team trailing by 24. Nori did the same to get his starters, particularly, Edwards, safely out of the game.