Temple transfer connected to Badgers MBB

The Badgers have reached out to former Temple guard Khalif Battle after he entered the transfer portal this offseason. The 6-foot-5 athlete still has multiple years of eligibility.

After spending one season at Butler, Battle has spent the last three years with the Owls, though due to injury and the COVID-19 pandemic, he could still have a couple more seasons of college basketball left.

Most recently in 2022-2023, the guard operated as Temple’s sixth man, producing an impressive 17.9 points per game while also average 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 27 contests, including eight starts.

With Wisconsin particularly thin when it comes to bench production, Battle could be a impactful addition next season if the Badgers’ are interested in acquiring his talents and he chooses Madison.

Temple transfer Khalif Battle has heard from the following schools since entering the portal, he tells @On3sports: Villanova

Arkansas

Arizona

Ohio State

Memphis

Florida

Florida State

USC

Louisville

UCLA

LSU

Arizona State

South Carolina

Xavier

Oregon https://t.co/fsPEYTYGg1… https://t.co/8ndXRrJim5 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 18, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire