Tee times and groupings for Round 3 of The Sentry at Kapalua
Scottie Scheffler leads by one shot entering the third round of The Sentry in Maui, Hawaii.
You can watch Saturday coverage beginning at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Golf Channel (with continued coverage on Peacock) will showcase live action at 6 p.m.
Here are the third-round tee times and groupings, off split tees (ET):
TIME (ET)
HOLE
GROUP
12:57 PM
1
Tom Hoge
J.T. Poston
Si Woo Kim
12:57 PM
10
Max Homa
Nico Echavarria
Erik van Rooyen
1:09 PM
1
Taylor Moore
Eric Cole
Camilo Villegas
1:09 PM
10
Sam Burns
Lee Hodges
Luke List
1:21 PM
1
Tony Finau
Adam Hadwin
Kurt Kitayama
1:21 PM
10
Harris English
Rickie Fowler
Matt Wallace
1:33 PM
1
Patrick Cantlay
Xander Schauffele
Cameron Young
1:33 PM
10
Nick Taylor
Lucas Glover
Adam Svensson
1:45 PM
1
Jason Day
Adam Schenk
Patrick Rodgers
1:45 PM
10
Tom Kim
Nick Hardy
Mackenzie Hughes
1:57 PM
1
Brian Harman
Sepp Straka
Emiliano Grillo
1:57 PM
10
Keegan Bradley
Corey Conners
Wyndham Clark
2:09 PM
1
Akshay Bhatia
Sahith Theegala
Jordan Spieth
2:09 PM
10
Hideki Matsuyama
Denny McCarthy
Ludvig Åberg
2:21 PM
1
Collin Morikawa
Byeong Hun An
Matt Fitzpatrick
2:21 PM
10
Justin Rose
Tommy Fleetwood
Davis Riley
2:33 PM
1
Sungjae Im
Chris Kirk
Viktor Hovland
2:33 PM
10
Russell Henley
Seamus Power
Cam Davis
2:45 PM
1
Scottie Scheffler
Tyrrell Hatton
Brendon Todd
2:45 PM
10
Vincent Norrman
Andrew Putnam