Tee times and groupings for Round 3 of The Sentry at Kapalua

Scottie Scheffler leads by one shot entering the third round of The Sentry in Maui, Hawaii.

You can watch Saturday coverage beginning at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Golf Channel (with continued coverage on Peacock) will showcase live action at 6 p.m.

Here are the third-round tee times and groupings, off split tees (ET):

TIME (ET)

HOLE

GROUP

12:57 PM

1

Tom Hoge

J.T. Poston

Si Woo Kim

12:57 PM

10

Max Homa

Nico Echavarria

Erik van Rooyen

1:09 PM

1

Taylor Moore

Eric Cole

Camilo Villegas

1:09 PM

10

Sam Burns

Lee Hodges

Luke List

1:21 PM

1

Tony Finau

Adam Hadwin

Kurt Kitayama

1:21 PM

10

Harris English

Rickie Fowler

Matt Wallace

1:33 PM

1

Patrick Cantlay

Xander Schauffele

Cameron Young

1:33 PM

10

Nick Taylor

Lucas Glover

Adam Svensson

1:45 PM

1

Jason Day

Adam Schenk

Patrick Rodgers

1:45 PM

10

Tom Kim

Nick Hardy

Mackenzie Hughes

1:57 PM

1

Brian Harman

Sepp Straka

Emiliano Grillo

1:57 PM

10

Keegan Bradley

Corey Conners

Wyndham Clark

2:09 PM

1

Akshay Bhatia

Sahith Theegala

Jordan Spieth

2:09 PM

10

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Ludvig Åberg

2:21 PM

1

Collin Morikawa

Byeong Hun An

Matt Fitzpatrick

2:21 PM

10

Justin Rose

Tommy Fleetwood

Davis Riley

2:33 PM

1

Sungjae Im

Chris Kirk

Viktor Hovland

2:33 PM

10

Russell Henley

Seamus Power

Cam Davis

2:45 PM

1

Scottie Scheffler

Tyrrell Hatton

Brendon Todd

2:45 PM

10

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Putnam