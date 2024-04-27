If you tear this ligament when playing tennis, it doesn’t mean you need surgery

Q. I’m a 52-year-old tennis player who developed right wrist soreness three weeks ago. The pain is on the part of my wrist where my little finger is. It hurts most while hitting a backhand.

I took ibuprofen and rested for a week. When I went back to play, the pain was even worse and I had to stop. I saw a hand specialist who recommended an MRI scan. The scan showed a tear of my TFCC; the doctor told me I needed surgery and I would be out of tennis for four to six months. I do not want surgery and wonder if this treatment plan sounds right to you?

A. Wrist problems are common in tennis players. Symptoms tend to be related to overuse, improper technique and changes in racket technology. The TFCC is a cartilage and ligament complex in the wrist that is important for stability and function.

If torn, it can result in pain, catching and instability. However, many athletes have tears of the TFCC that are chronic and don’t cause pain. Additionally, MRI scans of the wrist are difficult to interpret sometimes due to there being so many ligament and bony structures.

Immediate surgery as suggested by your specialist in a recreational athlete sounds like an aggressive approach. Sometimes these injuries can be treated with rehab, splinting or injections. I suggest you get a second opinion.

Dr. Harlan Selesnick is team physician of the Miami Heat and director of Miami Sports Medicine Fellowship, Doctors Hospital. Send your questions to HarlanS@baptisthealth.net