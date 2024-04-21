‘This is the team to do it’: Knicks fans are excited with the NBA playoffs underway

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Knicks fans are buzzing with excitement as game one of the NBA playoffs is underway right now.

At Tracks Sports Bar fans are hoping to see a historic turnaround for a team whose last championship win was back in 1973.

With the Knicks clinching a spot in the playoffs this season, anticipation has reached peak excitement among devoted fans who have experienced decades of highs and lows with their favorite team. This year fans like Ryan Kelly are hoping the Knicks will come out on top.

“This is the team to do it,” Kelly said. “If we had [Julius] Randle it would be better but I still like this team. We’re gonna get crazy in there. The fans are going to carry them.”

Optimism for a win is fueled by a season of standout performances and a roster that has captured the hearts of fans.

“Words cannot describe how pumped I am,” said Knicks fan Robert Goldberg. “This is going to be an insane series. We need Randle but [Jalen] Brunson’s going to get it done. I am pumped. This place is going to be nuts tonight and we’re winning.”

For faithful Knicks fans, Saturday’s game is not just a start to the playoffs, but a chance to rewrite history and reignite the fire of a storied franchise. Former Yankees player Jim Leyritz said New York City is even more electric than ever right now with the Knicks and the New York Rangers making the playoffs, in their respective sport, at the same time.

“Right now, the city in sports is going great but to have two playoffs with two teams that haven’t been around for a while, this is really exciting,” Leyritz said.

