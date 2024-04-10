Team GB Olympic gymnast Max Whitlock makes Paris 2024 pledge ahead of retirement
Team GB Olympic gymnast Max Whitlock has revealed why he is to retire from the sport after Paris 2024.
The three-time Olympic gold medalist said going for his final Olympic games “feels strange”.
In an interview with the BBC on Wednesday (10 April), Whitlock said: “I never dreamed of being an Olympian when I was young, I just followed the process and worked hard.”
The 31-year-old said he is continuing to “work hard” and “push barriers” ahead of Paris 2024 as he pledged “to give it all I have got.”