I-Team: Cleveland city officials confirm meeting with Browns this week

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland City officials confirmed to the Fox 8 I-Team Thursday that they are continuing to talk with officials from the Cleveland Browns about keeping the stadium in the city, even as the team also explores other options outside.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is currently weighing the options of either renovating their current stadium or building a new one in Brook Park.

State representatives said they met last week with the Cleveland Browns to hear their preliminary plans, including the possibility of building a new multipurpose stadium in Brook Park.

Sarah Johnson, a spokeswoman for the city of Cleveland, said talks with the Browns are “ongoing and continue to be positive, productive discussions.”

“We meet regularly with Haslam Sports Group – including, most recently this week – and look forward to continued collaborative conversations,” Johnson said. “Mayor Bibb’s priority is developing a world-class lakefront. The expanded scope for the consultant isn’t solely focused on the stadium and its future plans. The additional costs were to ensure the best, most comprehensive planning that would provide us with all options to consider – some with the stadium and some without. We must consider all possibilities in order to make our lakefront vision a reality.”

City officials said they are unable to comment further at this time.

A Browns spokesperson said the team is still in the very early stages of their Brook Park and renovation plan. At some point, they will make those plans public.

The Cleveland Browns Stadium lease expires in 2028.

