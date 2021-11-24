TE Hunter Henry among 11 Patriots questionable for Week 12 vs. Titans

Ahead of the New England’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, the Patriots released their practice injury report Wednesday. New England had perfect attendance.

The following players were limited in practice: Punter Jake Bailey, (right knee), DL Christian Barmore (knee), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), OT Trent Brown (calf), K Nick Folk, (left knee), RB Damien Harris (neck), TE Hunter Henry (Neck) LB Dont’a Hightower (ankle), LG Shaq Mason (abdomen), TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder), LB Kyle Van Noy (groin).

The Patriots have two more days of practice before their matchup with the Tennessee on Sunday.

Patriots injury report: DT Christian Barmore (knee), TE Hunter Henry (neck) and RB Damien Harris (neck) were among those limited today. They previously weren’t on the injury report. pic.twitter.com/cgLyxuSfE1 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 24, 2021

As New England looks to inch their way up with the AFC, these next couple of days could be crucial for players to get fully healthy.

Related