TCU DT Damonic Williams to visit Texas

TCU defensive tackle Damonic Williams is set to visit six schools. Texas is one of them.

Williams has a visit set for four teams beginning with the Oklahoma Sooners on April 20-21. Oklahoma has emerged as the early favorite for Williams and the fact that the lineman is opting to visit Norman for the team’s spring game is telling.

Next is Texas, who some believe to be the next highest priority for Williams. He’s set to be in Austin on April 23 and 24.

Colorado and LSU are next on Williams’ schedule of visits. Colorado’s inclusion speaks to the continued respect for head coach Deion Sanders and his staff after a poor showing in 2023. Williams will visit there on April 26 and 27 before going to Baton Rouge on April 30.

LSU and Texas likely need defensive tackle more than Oklahoma, but could be starting the recruitment trailing. Even so, expect the Tigers to do everything they can to bring top defensive line talent to repair their broken defense from a year ago.

Missouri and Oregon round out the list with expected visits.

Texas will look to make an impression and get into the race when Williams visits on Tuesday and Wednesday.

