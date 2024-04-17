TCU basketball notebook: Mostafa enters the portal, one transfer decommmits

TCU basketball’s first transfer commitment is back on the market as Central Florida transfer CJ Walker announced on social media he re-opening his recruitment.

Walker’s decision came hours after TCU reserve big man Essam Mostafa made the decision to enter the transfer portal.

“After talking it over with my family, I’ve decided to reopen my recruitment at this time,” Walker said on X. “I want to thank Coach (Jamie) Dixon and TCU for recruiting me, TCU is a great place.”

Walker committed to the Horned Frogs on April 7 after spending four seasons with the Knights. The 6-foot-8 senior forward averaged 7.8 points and 4.7 rebounds last season with 15 starts in 19 games.

Walker was on TCU’s campus Monday along with two people in his inner circle, but just 48 hours later Walker is back on the market and now TCU has just one transfer committed in Arizona State guard Frankie Collins.

Mostafa became the third Horned Frog to hit the portal along with Micah Peavy and JaKobe Coles. Playing time was the main focus behind Mostafa’s decision. He started at least 25 games three straight seasons and averaged over 12 points every year.

However, in his lone season in Fort Worth Mostafa averaged less than 10 minutes per game and finished the year averaging 2.8 points and 3.4 rebounds.

Both are losses, but the Horned Frogs will have plenty of options to sort through when it comes to forwards with a similar level of production and experience to Walker and Mostafa. The more pressing matter continues to be the backcourt, but TCU is hoping to seal the deal on two transfers.

Green Bay transfer Noah Reynolds recently wrapped up an on-campus visit and TCU likes where it stands with Reynolds who averaged 20 points and 4.5 assists last season. Wyoming transfer Brendan Wenzel is slated to visit this weekend and the Horned Frogs envision him being a replacement for Peavy, who recently committed to Georgetown.

Northern Illinois transfer David Coit and UC-Santa Barbara transfer Yohan Traore have told outlets they’ve also heard from TCU. Coit is a 5-11 guard that averaged 20.8 points and 3.4 assists. Traore was a five-star prospects in the Class of 2022 and spent one season at Auburn before transferring to UCSB.

The 6-10 forward averaged 14.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and shot 58 percent from the field while starting 30 games for the Guachos.

Mostafa’s departure increased the need for another big man as the Horned Frogs’ frontcourt is currently just returning starting center Ernest Udeh, redshirt freshman Isaiah Manning and the two incoming freshmen David Punch and Malick Diallo.