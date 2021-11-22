Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints agree to four-year, $40 million contract extension

When Taysom Hill signed a whopping four-year, $140 million contract extension during the offseason to create cap room, a contract restructuring would eventually arrive.

That reality arrived for the New Orleans Saints backup quarterback and special teams weapon on Monday, with Hill and the Saints agreeing to a four-year, $40 million extension, according to NFL Network. (The years after 2021 in the previous extension were voidable.)

The deal carries $20 million fully guaranteed for the Swiss army-knife player who can catch, throw and run. Hill, who has said in the past he wanted to be a starting quarterback in the NFL, lost the quarterback competition to Jameis Winston after Drew Brees retired and has watched Trevor Siemian assume the starting role with Winston out for the year.

CHAOS CONTINUES: 32 things we learned from Week 11

WEEK 11 WINNERS, LOSERS: Chiefs are back (but with caveats). Bills falling off.

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get football news delivered to your inbox

Taysom Hill has 20 rushes for 104 yards and three touchdowns, plus four receptions for 52 yards this season.

Hill started four games for the Saints last year, and the team went 3-1 during that stretch. ESPN reported the deal could reach $95 million with escalators and incentives, largely based on Hill becoming the full-time quarterback.

Regardless, the Saints have decided to pay him – for real this time.

The 31 year old has three rushing touchdowns this season and 25 total scores in his career. This season, he's completed seven of eight passing attempts for 56 yards and five receptions.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Saints, Taysom Hill agree to four-year $40 million contract extension