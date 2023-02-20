Tatum and McClung are the winners, LeBron and DK the losers of NBA All-Star Weekend I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, February 20, 2023, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

Winners of the NBA’s annual All-Star Weekend included Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who posted an All-Star Game record 55 points in a win for Team Giannis

Another winner was Mac McClung, who became an overnight sensation after winning the Dunk Contest in spectacular fashion

An All-Star weekend ‘loser’ was LeBron James, who injured his pinky during the game in which his squad lost

Another ‘loser’ was Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf who was asked to take a drug test after he impressed and took the MVP award in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Plus: The first-ever All-Star Game player draft before tipoff was… a debacle.