Tatiana Suarez confident she could impose her will against Zhang Weili: ‘My grappling is very, very good’

Tatiana Suarez thinks she has what it takes to dethrone UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili.

Weili (24-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC) notched her second title defense when she defeated Yan Xiaonan at UFC 300 earlier this month. The champion has been cruising to victories as of late, and Suarez (10-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) looks forward to the challenge if she’s next in line.

“I’m really excited to fight Weili when given the opportunity because she’s had a couple of dominant performances, and I really want to test myself,” Suarez told MMA Junkie Radio.

Although Weili won four of the five rounds against Xiaonan, Xiaonan had her moments on the feet and was credited with three takedowns. However, that didn’t necessarily make Suarez grow in confidence. The undefeated standout wrestler already believed she had the style to beat Weili.

“I think prior to that matchup, I kind of know how I would do,” Suarez said. “It showed just a little bit more of her game and things like that. I thought she did well. She was able to capitalize like I knew she would. I knew she would win in the grappling department just because Yan is just not good at all on the ground. I have nothing against her but she’s – I mean she’s a phenomenal striker, but she’s not good on the ground at all.

“So I knew that Weili would be able to outgrapple her, and Yan not being a wrestler, actually got a couple of takedowns if I can remember. …S he didn’t mean to. I think they just engaged and she threw her to the ground or something. Just seeing that just shows me that I think I could impose my will against her, and my grappling is very, very good. I think I’d do well just like I’ve always known.”

yan-xiaonan-ufc-300-media-day

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

zhang-weili-ufc-300-media-day-1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

zhang-weili-ufc-300-media-day

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan, UFC 300

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

yan-xiaonan-ufc-300-official-weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

zhang-weili-ufc-300-official-weigh-ins-1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Yan Xiaonan during ceremonial weigh ins for…

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Yan Xiaonan during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Yan Xiaonan during ceremonial weigh ins for…

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Yan Xiaonan during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

yan-xiaonan-ufc-300-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Yan Xiaonan during ceremonial weigh ins for…

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Yan Xiaonan during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Zhang Weili during ceremonial weigh ins for…

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Zhang Weili during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Zhang Weili during ceremonial weigh ins for…

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Zhang Weili during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

zhang-weili-ufc-300-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Zhang Weili during ceremonial weigh ins for…

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Zhang Weili during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

zhang-weili-vs-yan-xiaonan-ufc-300-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

yan-xiaonan-ufc-300-ceremonial-weigh-ins (2)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Zhang Weili (left) faces off against Yan…

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Zhang Weili (left) faces off against Yan Xiaonan during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

zhang-weili-ufc-300-ceremonial-weigh-ins (2)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

zhang-weili-ufc-300-ceremonial-weigh-ins (3)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Weili vs Xiaonan

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves) fights Zhang Weili (not pictured)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves) fights Zhang Weili (not pictured) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Weili vs Xiaonan

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Zhang Weili (red gloves) fights Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Zhang Weili (red gloves) fights Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Zhang Weili def. Yan Xiaonan at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Zhang Weili of China falls after being punched by Yan…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Zhang Weili of China falls after being punched by Yan Xiaonan of China during their strawweight championship title fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Zhang Weili def. Yan Xiaonan at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Zhang Weili of China falls after being punched by Yan…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Zhang Weili of China falls after being punched by Yan Xiaonan of China during their strawweight championship title fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Weili vs Xiaonan

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Zhang Weili (red gloves) fights Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Zhang Weili (red gloves) fights Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Weili vs Xiaonan

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Zhang Weili (red gloves) fights Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Zhang Weili (red gloves) fights Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Zhang Weili def. Yan Xiaonan at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Zhang Weili of China falls after being punched by Yan…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Zhang Weili of China falls after being punched by Yan Xiaonan of China during their strawweight championship title fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Weili vs Xiaonan

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Zhang Weili (red gloves) fights Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Zhang Weili (red gloves) fights Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Weili vs Xiaonan

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Zhang Weili (red gloves) fights Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Zhang Weili (red gloves) fights Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Zhang Weili def. Yan Xiaonan at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Zhang Weili of China and Yan Xiaonan of China exchange…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Zhang Weili of China and Yan Xiaonan of China exchange strikes during their strawweight championship title fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Zhang Weili def. Yan Xiaonan at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Zhang Weili of China and Yan Xiaonan of China exchange…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Zhang Weili of China and Yan Xiaonan of China exchange strikes during their strawweight championship title fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Zhang Weili def. Yan Xiaonan at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Zhang Weili of China and Yan Xiaonan of China exchange…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Zhang Weili of China and Yan Xiaonan of China exchange strikes during their strawweight championship title fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Weili vs Xiaonan

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Zhang Weili (red gloves) fights Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Zhang Weili (red gloves) fights Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Zhang Weili def. Yan Xiaonan at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Zhang Weili of China and Yan Xiaonan of China exchange…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Zhang Weili of China and Yan Xiaonan of China exchange strikes during their strawweight championship title fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Zhang Weili def. Yan Xiaonan at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Zhang Weili of China punches Yan Xiaonan of China during…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Zhang Weili of China punches Yan Xiaonan of China during their strawweight championship tight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Weili vs Xiaonan

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Zhang Weili (red gloves) fights Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Zhang Weili (red gloves) fights Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Weili vs Xiaonan

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Zhang Weili (red gloves) fights Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Zhang Weili (red gloves) fights Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Weili vs Xiaonan

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Zhang Weili (red gloves) fights Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Zhang Weili (red gloves) fights Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Weili vs Xiaonan

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Zhang Weili (red gloves) fights Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Zhang Weili (red gloves) fights Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Weili vs Xiaonan

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Zhang Weili (red gloves) fights Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Zhang Weili (red gloves) fights Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Weili vs Xiaonan

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Zhang Weili (red gloves) fights Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Zhang Weili (red gloves) fights Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Weili vs Xiaonan

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Zhang Weili (red gloves) fights Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Zhang Weili (red gloves) fights Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Zhang Weili def. Yan Xiaonan at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Zhang Weili of China and Yan Xiaonan of China exchange…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Zhang Weili of China and Yan Xiaonan of China exchange strikes during their strawweight championship title fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Weili vs Xiaonan

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Zhang Weili (red gloves) fights Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Zhang Weili (red gloves) fights Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Weili vs Xiaonan

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Zhang Weili (red gloves) fights Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Zhang Weili (red gloves) fights Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Weili vs Xiaonan

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Zhang Weili (red gloves) fights Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Zhang Weili (red gloves) fights Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Weili vs Xiaonan

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Zhang Weili (red gloves) fights Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Zhang Weili (red gloves) fights Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Weili vs Xiaonan

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Zhang Weili (red gloves) fights Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Zhang Weili (red gloves) fights Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Weili vs Xiaonan

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Zhang Weili (red gloves) fights Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Zhang Weili (red gloves) fights Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Zhang Weili def. Yan Xiaonan at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Zhang Weili of China and Yan Xiaonan of China exchange…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Zhang Weili of China and Yan Xiaonan of China exchange strikes during their strawweight championship title fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Zhang Weili def. Yan Xiaonan at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Zhang Weili of China and Yan Xiaonan of China exchange…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Zhang Weili of China and Yan Xiaonan of China exchange strikes during their strawweight championship title fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Weili vs Xiaonan

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Zhang Weili (red gloves) fights Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Zhang Weili (red gloves) fights Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Zhang Weili def. Yan Xiaonan at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Yan Xiaonan of China looks on after being defeated by…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Yan Xiaonan of China looks on after being defeated by Zhang Weili of China in their strawweight championship title fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Weili vs Xiaonan

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Zhang Weili (red gloves) reacts after defeating Yan Xiaonan…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Zhang Weili (red gloves) reacts after defeating Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Weili vs Xiaonan

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC announcer Joe Rogan during UFC 300 at T-Mobile…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC announcer Joe Rogan during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Zhang Weili def. Yan Xiaonan at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Zhang Weili of China celebrates defeating Yan Xiaonan of China…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Zhang Weili of China celebrates defeating Yan Xiaonan of China during their strawweight championship title fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Weili vs Xiaonan

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Zhang Weili (red gloves) reacts after defeating Yan Xiaonan…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Zhang Weili (red gloves) reacts after defeating Yan Xiaonan (not pictured) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Weili vs Xiaonan

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves) reacts after losing to Zhang…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Yan Xiaonan (blue gloves) reacts after losing to Zhang Weili (not pictured) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Zhang Weili def. Yan Xiaonan, UFC 300 Scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie