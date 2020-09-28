Tashaun Gipson says Bears’ close wins have given him gray hairs

Nothing has come easy for the undefeated Chicago Bears this season. Their three wins have come by a combined 12 points — with margins of four points each against the Detroit Lions, New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons.

And it’s certainly left Bears fans’ hearts racing in the final seconds of each of those games, which have included two games in which the Bears have overcome deficits of 17 points and 16 points.

It’s certainly left Bears fans wondering if the team is ever going to make it easy with these wins. But they’re not alone. Bears safety Tashaun Gipson says he’s gotten gray hairs from some of these nail biters.

“Wins are hard to come by, let alone wins like this. This one was a little more extreme than Week 1. When I signed up here, I didn't know I was going to be aging and get some gray hairs."

Bears fans could say the same, especially after a second fourth-quarter comeback, this time against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bears scored 20 unanswered points in the final quarter to pull out a 30-26 victory against the Falcons, who blew their second straight fourth-quarter lead.

Quarterback Nick Foles threw three fourth-quarter touchdowns. But it was Gipson who iced the game with an interception of Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan with just over a minute left in the game.

Maybe one of these days the Bears will be able to pull out of a comfortable lead that won’t come down to the final minutes of the game. But we’ll just have to wait and see.