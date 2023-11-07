Tar Heels Wire offers bold predictions for UNC Basketball

The 2023-24 college basketball season is underway as teams begin their season across the country.

For the North Carolina Tar Heels, they are opening up against Radford at home to begin what they hope is a better season in 2023-24. The Tar Heels are hoping to get back to the NCAA Tournament after missing out a year ago.

It will be a new-look roster as well with several additions after they lost a good amount of players to the transfer portal plus saw Leaky Black and Pete Nance graduate. It will take some time for this team to gel but the talent is certainly there.

To get ready for the season, we decided to do a roundtable of questions for this program and the latest will be a bold prediction for North Carolina for the upcoming season. See what our staff had to say about the upcoming season and a bold prediction.

Aidan Jensen

Jalen Washington is a starter by years’ end. Washington backed up Armando Bacot for most of last year, but he showed he’s good enough to start. It’ll definitely be tougher for Washington to grab minutes, with a talented Harrison Ingram at the 4, but it’s not impossible.

Richard Adkins

The most significant bold prediction I can see happening is RJ Davis winning college basketball player of the year. Davis has everything you want in your guard. Now that Caleb Love’s unwarranted shot selection is removed, Davis has a better chance at blossoming into the collegiate star that Tar Heel fans already know about.

Zack Pearson

This team finishes with one loss in non-conference play. We already talked about the tough non conference schedule that UNC has this season but for my bold prediction, I think they will have just one loss.

That loss will be to Kentucky. Other than that, the Tar Heels will have a great showing in the non-conference schedule.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire