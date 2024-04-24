Tampa Bay Lightning surprise fans with playoff tickets, pay customers’ orders at Dunkin’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Lightning teamed up with Dunkin’ Donuts to surprise a few lucky fans with playoff tickets for Thursday’s game against the Florida Panthers.

On Wednesday morning, several fans scored playoff tickets, with one family even taking their little one to their first-ever hockey game.

The Lightning’s Blue Crew and mascot, Thunderbug, also paid for several customers’ orders at the Dunkin’ located at 911 North Dale Mabry Highway. Fans also

The Bolts face the Panthers in game 3 of round one of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday at 7 p.m.

