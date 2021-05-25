Bruce Arians OK with Tom Brady's offsite workout, wants them at facility ‘for their own protection’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians insisted that he’s completely fine with Tom Brady and others holding unofficial workouts, like they did on Monday afternoon.

Arians, however, just isn’t thrilled with where they held the workout.

“I’d rather see them do it here, for their own protection,” Arians said, via ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

Bruce Arians said he’s fine with Tom Brady and the other veterans working out on their own instead of OTAs but he’d prefer they were at the team facility “for their own protection.” He said they could hold workouts on their own at the facility, but so far, they’ve opted not to. pic.twitter.com/W8ZPRtrHWu — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) May 25, 2021

Tom Brady hosts workout

Brady hosted several of his offensive teammates and fellow quarterbacks for offsite drills on Monday, and shared the event on his Instagram story. Brady was joined by fellow quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin, tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate, wide receivers Chris Godwin and Justin Watson and running backs Ronald Jones and Giovani Bernard.

More Bucs working with Brady at the spring home of the Yankees. Brady posted these on Instagram pic.twitter.com/OrAoAclZow — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) May 24, 2021

The workouts reportedly took place at the New York Yankees spring training complex , even though Brady has an open invitation from Arians to host unofficial workouts at the team’s facility.

The NFL and the NFLPA are still feuding after more than half of teams in the league are boycotting team-organized offseason workout programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, something Brady and the Bucs are supporting .

While players getting ready for the season is certainly a good thing — the Bucs are still a betting favorite to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl, after all — Arians is clearly worried about his team getting hurt in the process. And if they’re not at the team facility, there’s nothing he or his staff would be able to do to help in the moment.

That example was perfectly illustrated when former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Ja’Waun James tore his Achilles earlier this month while working out away from the team’s facility. Denver then cut James just days later in an effort to get out of paying his $10 million salary.

Regardless, it appears that all went well Monday for Brady and the others. So, no harm done.

