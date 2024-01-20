'Taking it back to the '70s': Check out Cincinnati Bearcats' throwback uniforms vs Oklahoma

Cincinnati Bearcats fans

The Cincinnati Bearcats' men's basketball Twitter account shared photos of guard Josh Reed wearing the "Script-cinnati" Jordan throwback uniform the team is set to wear for Saturday afternoon's Big 12 game against Oklahoma at UC's Fifth Third Arena.

It has been about three months since the team revealed new Jordan Brand/Nike uniforms on social media, just before the Big 12 Tipoff in Kansas City.

From @GoBearcatsMBB Friday evening:

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bearcats wear Script-cinnati throwback uniforms vs Oklahoma