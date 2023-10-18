Cincinnati Bearcats reveal Jordan Brand/Nike 'Jumpman' uniforms before Big 12 media day

Back like we never left. 😏



Your first look at our 2023-24 uniforms, the first since 2005-06 with a Jumpman on the chest. #Bearcats | #TheMovement pic.twitter.com/4jlILlEB9W — Cincinnati Men’s Hoops (@GoBearcatsMBB) October 18, 2023

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Ahead of their appearance at the Big 12 Tipoff at Kansas City's T-Mobile Center Wednesday, the University of Cincinnati men's basketball team revealed their new Jordan Brand/Nike uniforms on social media Tuesday evening.

UC announced a return to the popular brand last May.

“To many of our fans, Jordan Brand represents the quintessential jersey of one of the top stretches in the history of Cincinnati basketball, while Nike has proved to be the driving force in athletics apparel innovation for decades," UC AD John Cunningham said. "I can’t wait to have the Swoosh and Jumpman logos join with our C-Paw marks once again.”

Under former basketball coach Bob Huggins, UC was a Nike school and was selected to be one of the inaugural Jordan Brand schools thanks to a relationship between Huggins and Michael Jordan that developed at a basketball fantasy camp in Las Vegas. The uniforms were first unveiled on the "Rosie O'Donnell Show" in 1997 with Jordan himself saying, "it symbolizes toughness".

Until the recent change, UC had been an Adidas school under Mick Cronin, then Under Armour was ushered in during the Tommy Tuberville football days.

