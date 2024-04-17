‘You can’t script it any better’: Caitlin Clark feeling at home in Indianapolis

There’s no place like home, but being a five-hour drive from Iowa City is about as good as it gets for Caitlin Clark.

“I can’t think of a better place to start my career — a place that loves basketball, supports women’s basketball,” Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft said. “You can’t script it any better and it was really a no brainer.”

Indianapolis already has the Caitlin craze: 15,000 people filled Gainbridge Fieldhouse just to watch her get drafted.

“I think it just speaks to the excitement of what this summer’s going to bring,” Clark said.

Of course, the Hoosier State has viewed Clark as an enemy of the state of Indiana, but she hopes fans will eventually come around.

“I hated playing at Indiana and they hated me, so I hope they turn into Indiana Fever fans and they hated me for good reason. It’s a hard place to win at.”

Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark speaks during a WNBA basketball news conference, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

