T.J. Watt, Miles Killebrew named to the PFWA All-NFL team

The Pro Football Writers of America put out their All-Pro team for the 2023 season and two members of the Pittsburgh Steelers made the cut. EDGE defender T.J. Watt made it for the fourth time and safety/special teams ace Miles Killebrew was named a PFWA All-Pro for the first time.

Watt led the league in sacks in 2023. Watt finished with 19 sacks and is the first player to lead the league in sacks in three separate seasons since sacks have been counted as an official statistic.

Killebrew didn’t play much on defense but his contributions on social teams, in particular blocking kicks, made him elite among his peers.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire