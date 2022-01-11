T.J. Hockenson offers positive update on his injured thumb

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson offered up an optimistic and encouraging update on his season-ending thumb injury. Hockenson was one of several players to speak to the local media on Monday, a day after the Lions ended the 2021 season by beating the Green Bay Packers.

Hockenson didn’t play after Week 13. He suffered a thumb injury in the game that required surgery and spent the remainder of the year on injured reserve. His season ended with 61 catches for 583 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games.

“I’m good. It’s day-by-day, week-by-week. I’m almost there already and it’s only been a few weeks. Just a few more left and I’ll be 100 percent by the offseason.”

Hockenson also excitedly talked about being ready for the second year of “Tight End University”, a gathering of the top tight ends. He was one of the standouts in the first edition last offseason and it helped lead to what was the best all-around season of his three-year career prior to the injury.

“Obviously, I’m going to work out down in Nashville,” Hockenson said. “George (Kittle) and all those guys. Me going down there, I think every year I continue to get better. This year at the beginning of the year, that was the best I ever felt, best football that I thought I was playing. So, obviously, I’m just going to continue on that, continue to build.”